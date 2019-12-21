WARDEN, Wash. — College Place High School boys basketball went to Warden on Saturday where they struggled to keep up with Warden as Warden won 80-62.
Warden jumped out to an early led. College Place also got caught in foul trouble with some of their starters from the full court press. Warden led at the end of the first quarter 25-13.
College Place stepped it up a bit more in the second quarter. They allowed fewer points and got the offense going a bit more. Warden still extended their lead to 42-29 by halftime.
Once they came out of the locker room, College Place looked to be making a comeback. Warden still hit their shots, but College Place stayed ahead of them in the quarter. College Place trailed 58-51 at the start of the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter saw the hault to the comeback. College Place's starters Joel Jameson and Reagan Case fouled out in the game which forced head coach Paul Jessup to put in some younger and smaller guys.
With this, Warden took back their dominate form from the beginning of the game to see out the game.
Coach Jessup said, "This was a good growing experience for our young players. We need to work on pressing without fouling and moving our feet."
The College Place boys will next play at Desales at the Christmas Classic on December 27th and 28th. The boys' first game will be against Desales on Friday at 7:30 p.m.