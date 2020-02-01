ROYAL — The College Place High School boys basketball team started the weekend over two games behind Wahluke for the final playoff spot in the SCAC East.
College Place hosted Wahluke on Friday then went to Royal who are second in the league for a Saturday night game.
College Place held onto the game on Friday with Wahluke making runs at the before forcing overtime. College Place got their momentum back in overtime and won 94-87.
College Place opened the game as they got out to a 19-14 lead in the first quarter.
College Palce started the second quarter hot again with Joel Jameson finishing the half with 12 point.
Wahluke made a late quarter run as they entered the double bonus and College Place's Reagan Case racking up three fouls. Wahluke closed the gap to only two at halftime with Tanu Buck scoring 14 in the half
College Place led at halftime 38-36.
Jameson lead the third quarter in scoring with nine points as Wahluke closed the gap even more. They continued to draw fouls on College Place as Case and Jameson picked up their fourth foul each. College Place led 58-57 headed into the fourth quarter 58-57.
The fourth quarter had mostly three-pointers. Wahluke's Trenton Zirker and College Place's Colton Hamada racked up six three-pointers in the fourth quarter alone.
Free throws almost cost College Place the game in the fourth quarter as they went 3-6 from the line.
Wahluke forced overtime at as the game was tied at 77 with both teams having seven fouls called on them in the second half.
Hamada came out big for College Place in overtime with his ball handling and knocked free throws down. He scored five of College Place's 17 points in overtime including going 3-4 from the line after College Place got the double bonus.
College Place's head coach Paul Jessup said, "This CPHS team seems to play well and shoot well at home but typically struggle on the road. Tonight, these two teams certainly did burn the house down; so to speak. Offensively it was a team effort. Last game at Wahluke we had 40 turnovers and lost by 13. We knew tonight if we kept attacking then we wouldn't have that many again which would put us in a position to win. We are struggling to make enough free throws to run away with a game, and defense is still going to make or break us."
College Place went to Royal on Saturday and lost 65-52.
College Place stayed close to Royal at the end of the first quarter as Joel Jameson looked to have another big night with six points in the first quarter alone.
College Place's foul problems showed up again as Royal went to the line six times in the first quarter and converted five of this shots.
Royal led after the first quarter 18-15.
The second quarter was very even with both teams scoring 11 points.
Royal led at halftime 29-26.
Royal scored five three-pointers in a third quarter as they extended their lead to 10.
College Place had a mountain to climb to comeback being down 49-39.
The mountain got too big for them to climb as they were outscored 16-13 in the fourth quarter.
Coach Jessup said after the game, "The story all year is that we play well at home and we struggle away: tonight again was no exception. Royal did a good job of slowing the pace down to match their style, and CP did a poor job of speeding the pace up for our style. We lost by 13: CP was 0-6 from the charity stripe and Royal was 12-17. That pretty well sums up the night."
College Place will next play on Tuesday they go to Kiona-Benton to try to change the seedings in the SCAC East. The game will start at 7:30 p.m.
College Place 94, Wahluke 87
WAHLUKE (87) — Buck 27, Zirker 22, Marlow 14, Perez 13, Urrutia 9, Contreras 2.
COLLEGE PLACE (94) — Jameson 29, Hamada 22, Tase 17, Shumate 13, Hill 9, Durant 4.
Wahluke;15;19;23;20;10;—;87
CP;19;17;22;19;17;—;94
3-pt field goals — Wahluke 8 (Zirker 4), CP 11 (Hamada 4). Fouls — Wahluke 13, CP 18. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — Wahluke 18, CP 25.
Royal 65, College Place 52
COLLEGE PLACE (52) — Jameson 14, Hamada 13, Shumate 8, Hill 7, Willis 4, Case 2, Sanchez 2, Durand 2.
ROYAL (65) — D. Bergeson 14, Dorsing 14, Ca. Christensen 13, Co. Christensen 12, T. Allred 9, Ellis 3.
CP;15;11;13;13;—;52
Royal;18;11;20;16;—;65
3-pt field goals — CP 4 (Hamada 3), Royal 7 (Dorsing 4). Fouls — CP 14, Royal 9. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — CP 21, Royal 24.