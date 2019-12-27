College Place and Troy, Idaho battled into double overtime in boys basketball action here at the Edward Jones Christmas Classic. The Trojans overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to edge the Hawks in double overtime 71-69 and claim the 2019 boys Classic title.
College Place's Reagan Case scored six points in the first quarter to start the Hawks with a 10-5 lead after one.
The hustling, aggressive Hawk man-to-man defense forced 21 Trojan turnovers on the game and held the Trojans in check as Jackson Shumate scored eight in the second to build the Hawk lead to 28-20 at intermission.
The Hawks kept coming and kept the Trojans at arms reach as Colton Hamada hit a couple of NBA-distance 3s and scored nine points to lead the Hawks to a 43-32 lead after three.
Joel Jameson started the fourth with a slam to grow the Hawk lead to 45-32 with 20 second gone in the fourth.
The Trojans did not go-away. Two free throws from Zachary Stoner narrowed the lead to 52-45 with 3:25 left. The Trojans went on a 12-3 run to take a 57-55 lead after a Stoner bucket with four ticks left.
The Hawks got the ball to Hamada at half court and he threw up a shot and drew a foul. Hamada with no time on the clock drained two-of-three to send the game to overtime at 57-57.
The Hawks lost Case to fouls with 5:24 left in regulation, but took a 59-57 lead on a Jameson put back with 3:41 left in the first OT. A Rene Sanchez 3-ball stretched the Hawk lead to 65-61 with less than a minute left. Back came the Trojans. Kaiden Codr hit a shot falling to the floor and drew a foul. His free throw put the Trojans up 66-65 with 20 seconds left.
With 4 ticks left, Sanchez grabbed a rebound off a missed Hawk shot and was fouled in an attempt at a put back. Sanchez had two shots down 66-65. Sanchez missed the first but made the second and the game went to the second overtime at 66-66.
Jameson was lost to fouls with 3:16 to go in the second OT. Brody Patrick and the Hawks' Danner Willis traded free throws to keep it even at 67-67 with two minutes left. Willis put the Hawks ahead 69-67 with two more free throws with 1:10 to play.
Stoner controlled the ball for the Trojans and got a bucket to tie it at 69-69. Tyler Heath grabbed a rebound off a Hawk miss with 33 seconds left.
Stoner dribbled out the shot clock and got free for the last bucket of his 23-point night and the Trojans led 71-69 with four seconds left.
The Hawks tried the half court shot again but Hamada's desperation heave was blocked and no foul. The Trojan comeback was complete with the 71-69 championship win.
Hamada led the Hawks with 16 points. Shumate scored 14 as did Jameson before he fouled out.
"Kudos to Troy," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. "They are really good.
"What impressed me was how well they kept their composure," Jessup continued. "We didn't. (After Friday's 98-75 win over DeSales) I wasn't sure our mind set was right from the beginning, and we don't have a lot of depth, although Willis and Sanchez stepped up big time with key rebounds and baskets. Losing Case and Jameson really hurt us. Our depth is depleted as (Cameron) Howard is coming off an ankle injury."
The Hawks return to Eastern Washington Athletic Conference play Saturday when Riverview visits.
"We are ready and hungry for league," Jessup concluded.
Hawks 98, Irish 75
A track meet broke out here in boys semifinal action Friday. DeSales and College Place combined to score 173 points, commit a combined total of 42 turnovers, and in the end, DeSales had no answer for College Place's 6-8 Joel Jameson. Jameson took over down the stretch to score 14 of his game high 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Hawks played their way into Saturday's championship with a 98-75 win over the Irish.
"Do you believe that we scored 75 points and lost by 23," Irish coach Greg Fazzari commented. "Hats off to College Place. We try to do the stuff they do, they just did it better tonight."
"We still have a lot to work on," Hawk coach Paul Jessup said. "Tonight our style worked out better for us."
Bobby Holtzinger scored nine first-quarter points to keep the Irish close, trailing 20-16 after one. After building an 11-point lead, 32-21, following a Colton Hamada trey, the Irish, following a Frankie Worden deuce, would cut it to 34-26 with three left in the half. The Irish would not score the rest of the half. Rene Sanchez hit a triple to start a 9-0 Hawk run and Jameson would finish it with a bucket as the Hawks went to intermission up 43-26.
"That run hurt us," Fazzari said. "They got some separation."
Michael Perot hit a Hawk bucket and the Hawks went up 21, 66-45 with 1:30 left in the third.
Matt Miedema scored four of his quarter-high 12 as the Irish cut the Hawk lead to 69-52 at the end of three.
DeSales used a scrambling, aggressive man defense to get within 69-59, following an Andrew Lyford trey with 7:18 left.
"We didn't die and got back within 10," Fazzari added. "They did a really good job on the boards (a 52-36 Hawk rebounding edge) and we couldn't get an extra look. We have a lot to learn."
The Hawks responded as Jameson scored 14 points the rest of the way to hold off the Irish and post the 98-75 win.
"We talk a lot about mental training," Jessup said of the Hawk response. "We try to get the kids to refocus and do their job. Tonight, it was fun to watch."
The Hawks had five, including Jameson's 24, in double digits. Reagan Case finished with 15, Hamada added 14 as did Braden Hall, and Jackson Shumate scored 11. The Hawks improved to 4-3 on the year.
For the Irish, Miedema led the way with 18. Lyford added 14, and Holtzinger finished with nine.
Irish 56 , Lions 31
The loss would send DeSales to the consolation game, where they would draw the Moses Lake Christian Lions.
MLCA boasts all of one upperclassman on their team, and started an eighth-grader for the game; forward Jonah Robertson.
"I've coached a number of teams like that," Fazzari commented. "They're young, talented, and they played a good game. They're young, and they'll take their licks this season, but that's going to be quite a team in a couple of years."
It was no surprise, then, to see the Irish box out the Lions for three of four periods en route to a punishing 56-31 win.
The Irish took a page out of the Hawks' playbook to start the game and lined up in a full-court press to frustrate the young Lions.
While the Moses Lake boys did display a great deal of team chemistry, raw talent, and passing vision, their athleticism has not yet caught up to them, and the Irish pounced on repeated errant passes to push the tempo and storm out to an early 18-5 lead, led in large part by the shooting performance of guard Andrew Lyford.
"Andrew can just flat-out shoot," Fazzari noted. "Sometimes they aren't good in the context of the offense, but Moses Lake was a little unorthodox at the same time. You just have to make adjustments."
For context, Lyford hit four from beyond the arc in the first period; sixteen of the team's first eighteen points.
The Lions flexed some defensive muscle in the second period, though, as with Lyford on the bench, the Irish lacked offensive firepower and the Moses Lake press suffocated any and all Irish shooters. The Lions pulled back to make it 20-14 Irish at the half.
The third period rolled around and Lyford caught fire again, picking up another three triples to open up the half.
The Lions had had enough of him at that point, and put a man on him at all times, leaving a 2-2 zone for the other four players to work through.
With a player missing from their zone, the Lions began to surrender a number of offensive rebounds, and Irish wing Frankie Worden became the beneficiary of a number of second-chance points. The Irish outscored the Lions 22-6 in the third period, making the final quarter of the game merely academic.
The Irish subbed in a number of players who normally don't see much playing time. The Lions took the opportunity to showcase their budding talent, namely, their three Boorman brothers; Pierre, Jeff, and Kenzy.
Pierre and Jeff each put their stamp on the game, both finishing with double-digit points and showing off their respective talents; Pierre's blinding speed and body control around the rim, and Jeff's shooting range, which is already expansive for a freshman.
Ultimately, though, Lyford stole the show again, burying one more trey and spreading the Lions defense like butter before the final buzzer sounded. The Irish walked away with some catharsis after running into the College Place buzzsaw with a 56-31 win.
Coach Fazzari didn't see it that way, though.
"We're thrilled with the game last night. We liked to be pushed, and frankly, we needed to get blown out, I hate to admit. College Place is a really good team, and that's how you get better is by challenging yourself like that."
Lyford led all scorers with 26 points, and Frankie Worden added seven more.