COLLEGE PLACE — On Friday, EWAC action, the Hawks traveled to Wahluke and ran into a hot-shooting Tanu Buck. Buck scored 30 as the Warriors built an early lead and maintained the lead for a 65-53 win.
The Warriors went to the end of one with a 20-10 lead and the Hawks never recovered. Up 29-21 at the half, the Warriors scored 36 second-half points to post the 65-53 win.
Reagan Case led the Hawks with 13 points. Joel Jameson and Jackson Shumate each chipped in 12.
"Wahluke came out fast and we never fully recovered from the hole," Hawk coach Paul Jessup said. "It seemed like we were playing as if we were being beat by 40, but we couldn't quite fight back to know we were really in the game. Wahluke did a good job on transition defense and offense which ultimately was the down fall for us."
College Place had a quick turn around as they hosted Royal in another league game on Saturday. Despite College Place being in massive foul trouble, Royal snuck out of College Place with only a three point victory in a 74-71 game.
Both teams came out shooting in the first quarter. Royal's Derek Bergeson scored 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter alone, leading Royal to a 25-19 lead at the end of the first quarter.
College Place's Jackson Shumate finished the first quarter right behind Bergeson in scoring with 12 as he led College Place to stay within reaching distance.
Shumate and Joel Jameson pushed College Place to close the gap on Royal as they outscored the Knights 19-16 in the second quarter. The two combined for 14 points in the second quarter as many of their teammates started to get into foul trouble. Royal took 17 free throw attempts in the first half alone.
Royal hung onto the lead entering the locker room with a score of 41-38.
College Place had a hard time hitting many shots from the field in the third quarter, giving Royal an opportunity to extend their lead. College Place managed to hit three three-pointers in the quarter to keep Royal with only a five point lead.
The game entered the fourth quarter of this league matchup with Royal ahead 60-55.
College Place limited Royal's chances in the fourth but could not take advantage of it. Royal only made three field goals but went 6-6 from the free throw line. College Place only managed to get two points closer as Shumate finished with a game hit of 30 points.
College Place's head coach Paul Jessup said, "This is the best overall game that we have played so far. We know that we are low in experience but what came through tonight was confidence on our press break and shooting. At the end of the night, CPHS was 5-12 from the free-throw line but Royal was 23-29. When you compete well and there is that must discrepancy at the charity stripe, I'm surprised CPHS was still in the game."
College Place will next place at Kiona-Benton for a league game on Tuesday, Jan. 14 with a tip off of 7:30 p.m.
Warriors 65, Hawks 53
COLLEGE PLACE (53) — Willis, Lyford, Case 13, Hamada 9, Hill 4, Sanchez, Shumate 12, Howard 1, Jameson 12, Durand 2, Perot.
WAHLUKE (65) — Ramirez 5, Contreras 3, Urnita 7, Rodriguez 2, Zirker 8, Buck 30, Marlow 10, Gonzalez.
College Place;10;11;18;14;—;53
Wahluke;20;9;18;18;65
3-point goals - CP 4 (Shumate 2), Wah 2 (Zirker 2). Total fouls - CP 12, Wah 10. Fouled out - none. Technicals - none. Turnovers - CP 36, Wah 29.
Royal 74 College Place 71
ROYAL (74) — Ca. Christensen 24, D. Bergeson 18, Dorsing 16, Allred 10, Co. Christensen 4, L. Bergeson 2
COLLEGE PLACE (71) — Shumate 30, Jameson 22, Hamada 16, Case 6, Durand 4, Hill 3
Royal;25;16;19;14;—;74
CP;19;19;17;16;—;71
3-pt field goals — Royal 3 (Ca. Christensen 3), CP 14 (Shumate 6). Fouls — Royal 15, CP 20. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — n/a. Turnovers — Royal 17, CP 16. Assists — n/a.