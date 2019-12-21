WARDEN — College Place ran into a offensive powerhouse here Saturday in Eastern Washington Athletic Conference girls basketball action.
Warden exploded for 48 first-half points and the Hawks could not keep up. The Cougars took a 48-13 lead to the locker room at half. The Cougars went on to post a 73-19 win.
Shea Kasenga and and Courtney Meliah led the Hawks with five points each.
College Place, 2-3 on the year, opens DeSales Holdiay Tournament action Friday at 6 p.m. at DeSales against the host Irish.