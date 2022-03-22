COLLEGE PLACE — Connell took a 4-1 South Central Athletic Conference victory over College Place on the Hawks courts on Tuesday, March 22.
"There were many well-played matches in the boys varsity match today," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Mason Willwand played an excellent match and split sets against his Connell opponent, and both doubles teams represented well.
"Gabe Fazzari, second boys single player, won his match today," she said. "Both players were athletic and hard playing, splitting sets and going into a tiebreaker for the win. Gabe's athleticism and preserverence paid off in today's match, gaining the win for the Hawks."
The Hawks next host Zillah for another SCAC match on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.