CONNELL — College Place's matchup with South Central Athletic Conference rival Connell got off to a good start here on Friday, Oct. 1.
The Eagles won the coin toss and opted to receive.
The Hawks' defense stepped up and forced a Connell fourth down, which it went for, but College Place intercepted the pass.
But the Eagles eventually got on track, and ended up downing the Hawks, 56-14.
"We were really shorthanded this week, we only had 20 kids suited up," College Place co-head coach Mike Holden said. "The kids played hard, it was the first time in a long time they competed all four quarters. The coaches were pleased with their effort and their pride, that was pleasing to see."
The Hawks held the Eagles off the scoreboard until midway through the opening quarter, and then Connell found the end zone three times for a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Eagles led 42-7 at halftime, and aside from College Place's final score late in the game rolled to the league win.
Holden said the Hawks are looking forward to getting some players back this week, as College Place hosts Wahluke on Friday for homecoming.
"Wahluke is a little bit like us right now," he said. "Offensively, they're a challenge to figure out what they do.
"We feel pretty confident, it's a game we should win," Holden said. "College Place has not won a homecoming game in its existence, and one of our goals this year is to win homecoming.
"We need to clean up some things," he said. "We need to win three of our last five games to get into the playoffs. We need to focus and be the first College Place team to make the playoffs, get the kids prepared on the field and mentally to achieve those goals.
"It'll be fun with a great atmosphere."
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.