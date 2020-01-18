CONNELL, Wash. — The College Place High School girls basketball team went to Connell for a South Central Athletic Conference East Division matchup on Friday, but the Hawks lost to Connell 66-38.
College Place started out strong, keeping the game within three at the end of the first quarter against a Connell team that entered the game with a 10-1 record in the SCAC this season.
Connell only led after the first quarter 12-9.
Connell started to get into their rhythm in the second quarter.
With their full court press, Connell forced 32 turnovers in the game.
Connell benefited from these turnovers as they outscored College Place 18-10 in the second quarter.
Connell entered the locker room up 30-19.
Despite the big deficit, College Place's head coach Julie Hill said, "...the lead was still one we felt we could manage."
College Place was picked apart in the third quarter.
Connell hit lots of wide open shots as they scored 23 points in the third quarter.
College Place's attitude in the locker could not be translated on the court in the third quarter as Connell led 53-27 heading into the fourth.
College Place's fourth quarter ended up being slightly better for them.
After allowing 23 points in the third quarter, their defense allowed only 13 in the fourth.
College Place also had its best quarter with scoring at 11 points.
Coach Hill added after the game, "We also, for the game as a whole and for the team as a whole weren't aggressive enough to look for our own open shots. We also, for the game as a whole and for the team as a whole weren't aggressive enough to look for our own open shots."
The College Place girls basketball team will start a three-game week on Tuesday at they go to Colton for a 6:30 p.m. start time.
College Place 38 Connell 66
COLLEGE PLACE (38) — Nei 11, Kasenga 8, Long 7, Thompson 5, Rodriguez 3, Weaver 2, Leavell 2
CONNELL (66) — Thompson 17, Mag. Smith 16, Mad. Smith 11, Lloyd 10, Rodriguez 6, Specht 4, Shattuck 2
CP;9;10;8;11;—;38
Connell;12;18;23;13;—;66
3-pt field goals — CP 1 (Long 1), Connell 6 (Thompson 3). Fouls — CP 9, Connell 12. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — CP 32 (Kasenga 12), Connell 21 (Thompson 2). Turnovers — CP 32, Connell 10, Assists — CP 6 (Neil 3), Connell 6 (Mag. Smith 3).