COLLEGE PLACE — Connell crushed the College Place High School boys soccer team 9-0 here Wednesday, April 21.
Despite the lopsided outcome, the Hawks coach Adam Gervis felt they played well.
"In the second half, the Hawks played their best soccer of the year to date, threading passes together and creating opportunities," Gervis said. "This was a huge step in the right direction not only for this season but for seasons to come."
Connell proved to be a challenge, but College Place (5-5 record) refused to back down.
"Finally a solid start to the game, on Senior night," Gervis said. "The first goal game after 15 minutes and more followed. Connell has some gifted playmakers and work so well together as a team, with slick passing and tremendous shooting.
"Alan Espana again played really well shutting out one side and winning the ball and getting things going," Gervis said. "The defense and Doni Hensley did well but were overwhelmed at times."