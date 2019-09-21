COLLEGE PLACE — College Place racked up 405 yards of offense here Friday night in its South Central Athletic Conference East football opener.
It was the last 10 yards that proved elusive.
Connell stopped the Hawks inside the Eagles’ 10 three times, and pulled out a 33-14 win.
“You have to score at least two out of those three times against a team as good as Connell,” Hawks coach Donald Ponds said. “We didn’t execute — dropped a couple of balls, ran some wrong routes and didn’t hit some blocks. We’re going to fix it and make sure we can finish.”
The Hawks took the opening kickoff at their own 23, and controlled the ball through the air for the next seven-plus minutes.
Eleven of the Hawks’ first 15 plays were passes, with quarterback Brian Jerald connecting with 6-foot-7 Joel Jameson for 38 yards, and Tanner Schreindl for 22.
The Eagles defense forced the Hawks into a fourth-and-2 from the Eagles 5, and a Jerald-to-Schreindl pass came up short as the Eagles held.
The rest of the quarter belonged to Connell’s running game: seven runs, two passes.
The scoreless first quarter ended at the Hawks 26.
On the first play of the second, Jekoby Tuttle scooted the last 26 yards into the end zone to score the first points against the Hawks this season, and give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Schreindl converted a first down with a 15-yard fake punt gallop.
A Jerald-to-Jameson pass gave the Hawks a first-and-goal at the Eagle 1.
Three plays later, it was first-and-goal at he Eagle 8.
Connell forced an incomplete pass and took over at their own 8.
“We could control the ball from the 20 to the 10, and do anything we wanted to do,” Ponds said. “You have to finish.”
The Eagles culminated the 92-yard drive with a 24 yard pass from quarterback Traver Johnson to Cade Clyde to take a 14-0 lead to intermission.
The Hawk defense forced a three-and-out to open the second half.
Following a 10-yard gallop from Rene Sanchez, Jerald and Jameson teamed up on a 33-yard crossing pattern for a touchdown. Ezequiel Lara booted the PAT to narrow the gap to 14-7 with 7:52 left in the third.
The Eagles got it back on the ensuing possession. Keyan Francois slipped down the far seam and Johnson found him for a 43-yard score and the lead went back to 21-7.
Back came the Hawks, with a Jerald-to-Cristian Kelsay 26-yard pass play keying a third-and-6 first-down conversion.
A 27-yarder from Jerald to Shreindl set up a one-yard Jerald plunge, and the Hawks again closed to within 21-14 with 1:08 left in the third.
On the ensuing Eagles possession, Nicholas Josifek pounced on an Eagles fumble at the Connell 42. A 14-yard Sanchez run, a 15-yard Hawk penalty, and the Hawks started the fourth quarter down 21-14, at the Eagle 40.
“I was thinking, ‘Alright we can do this’,” Ponds said of the Hawks’ third quarter. “The boys showed a lot of fight. That was our theme, ‘to bring the fight’ for the week. Our guys did.”
The Eagles defense forced the first and only Hawks punt, and took over on their own 25.
Aided by a Hawks pass interference penalty with a personal foul on top of that — for 22 yards in penalty yards — Tuttle capped the 75-yard march with a three-yard plunge and a 27-14 Eagles lead with 7:43 to play.
On the ensuing Hawks possession, Jerald went to work from his own 20.
Jerald hit Jameson twice for 26 yards, Schreindl four times for 38 yards, and the Hawks were first-and-goal at the Eagle 2.
A procedure penalty moved them back five, and the Eagles’ bend-but-don’t-break defense held and Connell took over at their own 5.
Joel Brown dropped Tuttle for a one-yard loss, the only negative play from scrimmage Tuttle had, and the Hawks had Connell backed up to its own 4.
But Tuttle broke though the drawn-in Hawks defense and raced 96 yards to ice the 33-14 win.
Tuttle led all rushers with 252 yards and two TDs, on 17 carries.
The Hawks shot themselves in the foot with 12 penalties for 127 yards in addition to the three stops inside the 10.
“Penalties have been our Achilles heel,” Ponds said. “We have to clean up the penalties and stop playing against ourselves.”
Jerald was 30-of-46 passing for 299 yards.
Jameson caught eight balls for 158 yards, and Schreindl caught 15 for 94 yards.
Sanchez ran for 81 yards on 21 touches.
“You can see what we can do,” Ponds said. “Our skill guys are top in the league. They make plays happen. But, we’ve got to make plays to put it in the end zone.”
College Place will travel to Kiona-Benton on Friday, looking to avenge last season’s homecoming loss.
“Losing one game is not the worst thing,” Ponds said. “We see what we can do.
“We’ve got to get off the mat and get ready to go.”
Connell 33, College Place 14
Connell014712—33
College Place00140—14
Con — Tuttle 26 run (Keskitalo kick).
Con — Clyde 24 pass from Johnson (Keskitalo kick0.
CP — Jameson 33 pass from Jerald (Lara kick).
Con — Francois 43 pass from Johnson (Keskitalo kick).
CP — Jerald 1 run (Lara kick).
Con — Tuttle 3 run (Kick failed).
Con — Tuttle 96 run (Kick blocked).
ConnellCollege Place
First Downs1320
Rushes-yards29-29728-106
Passing yards116299
Passing (att-comp-int)16-9-046-30-0
Punts1-19.01-14.0
Fumbles3-11-0
Penalties6-6012-127
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Con: Je. Tuttle 17-252-2, Johnson 4-19, Rodriguez 2-9, Ja. Tuttle 6-17; CP: Sanchez 21-81, Schreindl 1-15, Jerald 6-10-1.
PASSING — Con: Johnson 6-9-0 116 yards 1 TD; CP: Jerald 30-46-0 299 yards 1 TD
RECEIVING — Con: Poulson 1-13, Rodriguez 1-(-1), Clyde 2-45-1, Je. Tuttle 1-16, Francois 1-43-1; CP: Kelsay 4-38, Josifek 2-6, Jameson 8-158-1, Schreindl 15-94, Sanchez 1-3.