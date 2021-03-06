CONNELL — Two weeks after seeing Connell in a football jamboree, College Place High ran into a different team on Friday, March 5.
The Eagles, coming off a state semifinal run after the last season in 2019, ran to a 42-0 halftime lead and sent the Hawks home with a 42-8 South Central Athletic Conference East loss.
"They really play a physical brand of football," College Place coach Donald Ponds said. "We weren't able to match up with them the way we wanted to. We saw them two weeks ago, and I was really surprised by some of the mistakes we made.
"They (Connell) is a senior-led team, they've got 12 seniors, and they played well," he said. "Unfortunately, we just didn't show up the way I'd like us to. We had a good week of practice, and I felt good going into Connell, mentally. I think we thought we were good to go."
The Eagles didn't waste time setting the tone of the game, taking the opening kickoff all the way back into the red zone.
"That was a downer for us," Ponds said. "We were in position to make plays, we just need to make those plays."
He said two critical turnovers, one on a kickoff that Connell capitalized on and one on a missed block that led to a lost fumble, also hurt the Hawks.
"When it rains, it pours," Ponds said. "We may not dominate a block, but if we get in the way we can slow them down."
College Place's score came late in the game, when Nickolas Josifek found Davis Fry for a three-yard touchdown reception. Rene Sanchez punched the 2-point conversion in.
Sanchez carried the ball 14 times for 74 yards.
Josifek finished 6-of-14 passing, for just 24 yards, while also rushing for 30 yards.
"They held us down pretty much," Ponds said of the Eagles defense. "He (Josifek) shoed poise in the pocket, I was pretty happy with his performance.
"We were able to maintain some drives, get some momentum," he said. "But we couldn't sustain it."
The Hawks got right back to work Saturday morning, having a light practice of film, stretching and installing plays in preparation for a trip to Toppenish on Friday.
"We got to get back to the drawing board," Ponds said. "We just weren't aggressive enough agains a team like Connell.
"The boys are ready, they're looking forward to Toppenish," he said. "They're going to be another pretty good team, we'll need to be in the right spots, need to play assignment football and eliminate those mistakes."