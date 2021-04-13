CONNELL — Connell's Eagles scored five first-half goals for a 5-1 halftime lead, and tacked on eight more in the second half for a 13-1 boys soccer victory over College Place here on Monday, April 12.
"Sometimes in sports, one team simply overwhelms the other," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "Today was one such occasion.
"The Hawks started well, but the passing and collective will and teamwork, coupled with strong finishing of Connell, led to the final score," he said. "The Hawks will regroup and at some point gel where they, too, can combine their obvious skills into a team performance much like they did against Zillah."
College Place next goes to Granger on Wednesday, April 14, at 4 p.m.