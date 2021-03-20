The College Place Hawks' volleyball team claimed the runner-up spot in the South Central Athletic Conference tournament over the weekend.
C-P dropped a five-set match to Connell in the tournament's title match on Saturday.
"This was the third meeting for the two teams (this season) with each team having taken a win during the regular season," College Place coach Angie Potts said. "The five-set match was what you would expect in a championship game.
"We played extremely well in sets two and three," Potts said. "Unfortunately, during sets four and five, we got too tense and played more hesitant."
The Hawks' foray into the championship match was a first for the program, Potts said. "There were definitely some nerves as they (the team) tried to close it out," Potts said. "Connell is a good team with some outstanding hitters and as a senior-dominated team, they've got more experience in the big matches.
"But I'm extremely proud of my girls," Potts said, "and they have accomplished so many things this year that they should be very proud of."
Were the year not ravaged by COVID-19, "this match would have been (a) seeding game for the state tournament and we would still be playing next week," Potts said. "We're already looking forward to the summer season and next fall. We already know what our goals are and the returning girls are eager to start working towards them."
Maddy Neil had 36 assists and six digs for College Place. Cali Long put down 17 kills, served eight aces, and upped eight digs. Maeve Thompson had six kills and three blocks.
Crystal Rowley added 10 digs, Wren Dawson had four kills, 13 digs, and two blocks, and Zoe Hardy produced 12 kills and 14 digs for the Hawks.