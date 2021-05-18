COLLEGE PLACE — Looking for its first victory of this young high school boys basketball season, College Place was tied with Connell 42-42 after three quarters of play here on Saturday, May 15.
But Connell prevailed in the closing minutes, handing the Hawks a 60-57 loss.
Colton Hamada scored 17 points to lead College Place (0-3 record).
"This was a good barn-burner of a game," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said.
The Hawks are back in action Tuesday at Wapato.
College Place looks for another strong outing after opening this season with lopsided losses to Kiona-Benton (74-47) and Zillah (74-40).
Saturday's game was tight from start to finish, tied after the first quarter before Connell managed a 27-25 lead at halftime.
Cade Clyde ended up scoring at game-high 23 points for Connell.
"It was a game of two strategies really," Jessup said. "Connell did well utilizing their big in No. 13 Clyde with a lot of offensive put backs. They clearly wanted to use speed to drive and keep us in foul trouble all game. That's what it is when we need more time to get in shape and drill team defense.
"College Place did a much better job being ready to play this game as opposed to our game against SCAC opponent Ki-Be last week," Jessup said. "We had a good balance of pushing the floor, pressuring their transition defense while having a solid balance of outside shooting and getting to the rim."