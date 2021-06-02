CONNELL — College Place's boys basketball team took a 42-37 lead into the fourth quarter here Tuesday, June 1, but Connell rallied in the final minutes to hand the Hawks a 52-47 loss.
"It was certainly another barn-burner for the Connell and College Place matchup," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. "On a hot night and a hot gym, College Place's boys were cold on their shots all night. We won the rebound battle, had so many opportunities at the rim and put back chances — all that you ask for on offense.
"In the end, the ball simply didn't go in as indicated by only five points in the fourth quarter."
College Place (2-8 record) is back at it Wednesday in Union Gap, Wash., at La Salle.
The Hawks are coming off a battle at Connell, where they went to halftime only down 24-23.
"College Place started attacking on offense at our pace in the third quarter, including ripping right through the zone press," Jessup said. "I'm quite proud of how our boys handled the adversity of an away gym on a school night in a very hot environment yet played to the best of their abilities."
However, shooting struggled did them in.
"We again lost the free throw as we only shot 14 at a 50% clip, while Connell had 20 chances from the charity stripe making nine in the fourth quarter to our 3-of-6 in the fourth," Jessup said. "You are simply not going to win close games with those stats on putbacks and free throws"