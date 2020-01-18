HERMISTON, Ore. — The College Place High School wrestling team went to Hermiston, Ore., here on Saturday to participate in the Farm City Invitational.
Kole Stubblefield went 0-2 in the 138-pound weight class on the day, falling short of a second period in either match.
Jesse Hernadez went 1-2 on the day in the 195, bouncing back from a fall in his first match to win on an injury default in his next match before he lost the third to a 9-0 major decision.
Nick Lackey finished 1-2 in the 220, falling 15 seconds into his first match before he won his second match on a fall 2:33 in before lasting just a minute in his third.
Edi Precadio finished 0-2 in the 285 bracket.
Precadio nearly went the whole way through his first match, but fell at 5:14, and then fell short of a second period in his second match.
Alex Smith finished second in the 285 after going 2-1.
Smith's first match came after a bye, resulted in a win by disqualification, and he then quickly took care of his next opponent in the semifinals before falling at 5:23 in the first place match.
College Place wrestlers next go to Mabton for an invitation on Saturday, Jan. 25. The matches will start at 10 a.m.