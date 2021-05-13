ZILLAH, Wash. — College Place High School's wrestling team got its 2021 season underway here Wednesday, May 12, in a meeting with Zillah, Toppenish, Wapato, Naches Valley and Connell.
Jesse Hernandez, Jose Martinez and Josh Courtney each won at least one of their matches for College Place.
"The Hawks competed very well for only having six days of practice," Hawks coach Mike Holden said. "We were missing a couple of our senior wrestlers, but competed well."
Everyone wrestled two matches.
Hernandez won both of his in the 220-pound weight class.
"He has a goal to go undefeated," Holden said. "He is a captain, and he works well with the newcomers. He is a good leader. Jesse has started to be more discipline and patience on the mat."
College Place also had Martinez in 220, and he won one of his matches.
"Neto a first-time wrestler," Holden said. "(He) is going to be exciting to watch. He is a competitor. He’s tough and strong as he gains experience and confidence. He’s going to be successful."
Courtney took one of his at 126.
"Josh wrestled well," Holden said. "He is a strong individual as he continues to gain more experience. He will be fun to watch."
Meanwhile, the Hawks also had Vinny Avenni (138), Johnathan Palmer (182) and Israel Preciado (285).
"As a first-time wrestler, it was a whole new experience for Vinny," Holden said. "He has a lot to learn, but he listens and tries, and that’s a good trait to have.
"(Palmer) wrestled in middle school and has seen the difference between the two levels," Holden said. "Jonathan has a lot of room to grow and will get better as he gains more experience.
"Izzy also wrestled in middle school," Holden said. "He is tough. He is going to have a bright future these next four years as he controlled grow and gain experience and confidence."
The Hawks are next in Toppenish against Kiona-Benton, Connell and Naches Valley on Friday, May 14.