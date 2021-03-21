WAPATO — Wapato's Wolves came to College Place to open the season on Feb. 26 and limped home with a 35-0 shellacking under their belts.
The Wolves played the Hawks a bit better on a windy Saturday, March 20, but still suffered at 20-12 football loss.
"We won, and at the end of the day that's the most important thing," College Place coach Donald Ponds said. "The way everything's gone, this our third game in 10 days, and our guys were tired.
"We knew Wapato, they lost to us 35-0, and they weren't gong to allow that to happen again," he said. "They were into the game to the end. Fortunately, we came out on top."
The Hawks led 7-0 after the opening quarter, and 13-0 at halftime.
The Wolves made it 13-6 in the third quarter, and pulled within one at 13-12 before College Place got a late touchdown.
"We got an interception from Gavin Gies, and that was a big play," Ponds said.
"We turned the ball over a couple times and let them stay in the game."
Hawks quarterback Nick Josifek had College Place's first two touchdowns on rushes.
"He made plays with his feet all day," Ponds said of Josifek. "That wind was a factor. We did miss a couple of big plays, some good opportunities.
"But he (Josifek) was able to scramble and keep plays going," he said. "He did a really good job keeping the play going, just being an athlete.
"Our guys played hard, they perserevered. Wapato showed up and played a great game. It was a game right to the end."
Joel Brown punched in the final Hawks touchdown from 10 yards out to seal the College Place victory.
The Hawks finished 3-2 on the season.
"This is the first season we've had mor wins than losses," Ponds said. "The boys were pretty excited about that. We're a senior-laden team, and they have something to be proud of in this COVID-shortened season."