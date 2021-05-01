COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place baseball team completed a remarkable 2021 season on Saturday, May 1, by defeating Connell, 12-6, for the South Central Athletic Conference championship.
The Hawks banged out 12 hits on their way to the title-clinching triumph.
College Place scored four times in the first inning, but the Eagles put up single runs in the second and fourth innings to draw close.
The Hawks busted the game open with six runs in the home fourth. The teams exchanged deuces in the fifth and, after a scoreless sixth inning, Connell tallied twice in the seventh to produce the final outcome.
Justin McKenzie paced the Hawks' offense with four hits and Riley Moyer added three. Moyer and Jacob Courtney knocked in a couple of runs apiece for College Place.
Courtney (four innings) and McKenzie (three) shared mound duty during the seven-inning contest and combined to strike out 10.