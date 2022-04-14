WAHLUKE, Wash. — College Place's track and field team won the first South Central Athletic Conference meet of the season here on Thursday, April 14.
"In our first league meet of the year, our boys and girls competed extremely well," Hawks coach Tim Hutchison said. "We had amazing performances all around."
Hawks sophomore Aiden Wolpert won the boys 100-meters in 11.65, the 200 in 24.47, and the 400 in 53.38.
College Place's Joshua Courtney and Jio Herrera battled each other in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
Senior Courtney won the 1,600 in 5:03.55, with sophomore Herrera second in 5:03.59, while Herrera won the 3,200 in 11:07.13 with Courtney second in 11:07.16.
Herrera also placed second in the 800 in 2:10.61, with Courtney third in 2:16.11.
Hawks senior Eli Durand won the 110-meter hurdles in 17.08, and the 300 hurdles in 44.75.
Hawks sophomore Zeke Durand placed third in the 1,600 at 5:07.79, a personal best time.
College Place's 1,600 relay of Eli Durand, Courtney, Herrera and Zeke Durand finished second in 3:54.40.
Hawks junior Jose Martinez placed third in the shot put at 38-02, and senior Davis Fry was third in the long jump at 18-04.
College Place junior Mya Adams won the girls long jump with a personal best of 15 feet, 7 inches, the high jump at 4-10, and the 100-meters in 13.98.
Hawks senior Morgan Hafen won the girls javelin with a throw of 92-8.
The College Place girls 400 relay of Ashley Romero, Vianky Amparo, Lauren Green and Adams won in 57.03
College Place senior Green finished second behind Adams in the girls 100 in 14.24, with freshman Katherine Prince taking third in the 400 with a personal best time of 1:14.38.
Hawks seniors Emma Darnold and Green finished 2-3 in the 100 hurdles in 19.81 and 20.32, respectively, and Green was second in the 300 hurdles in 54.39.
College Place heads to the Pasco Invite on Saturday.
