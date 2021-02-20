ZILLAH, Wash. — College Place rallied to beat Zillah (7-25, 25-22, 25-22, 18-25, 15-12) in a prep volleyball match here Saturday.
Maddy Neil finished the match with 30 assists and 11 digs for College Place, teammate Cali Long put up 14 kills and 16 digs, Wren Dawson had four kills and 19 digs, Crystal Rowley added 16 digs, Emily Jerald had four kills, and Zoe Hardy came through with 7 kills and 15 digs.
"After a slow start in the first set, we made some defensive adjustments and talked about what we needed to do," College Place coach Angie Potts said. "The girls responded extremely well and started playing the way I know they can. They remained focused throughout the rest of the match and showed a ton of confidence in the close sets. I'm extremely proud of how they played."
College Place will next host Wapato on Monday, with varsity scheduled at 6:30pm.