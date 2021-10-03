EPHRATA — College Place's volleyball team finished 2-2 at the Ephrata Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 2.
In pool play, the Hawks lost to Manson, 25-21, 25-12; regrouped to beat Cle-Elum, 25-9, 21-25, 15-6; and lost to Ephrata, 25-13, 25-18 to finish third.
In their final crossover match of the day, the Hawks downed Bridgeport, 25-5, 25-1.
"I like this tournament because we get to play teams primarily from the 2A classification as well as teams outside our league," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "Ephrata and Manson are both strong teams and, overall, I felt like we competed really well.
"This tournament was a great way to get ready for a busy week ahead," she said. "We travel to River View on Monday for a non-league matchup before taking on Ki-Be at home on Tuesday."
College Place's stat leaders for the tournament were Jenna Hill with 54 assists, 17 digs, 14 aces and two blocks; Maeve Thompson with 17 kills, four blocks and 10 digs; Mya Adams with 13 kills and 17 digs; Jayden Zamora came up with 25 digs; Megan Foertsch had 16 digs; Zoe Hardy had 28 kills, seven aces and 37 digs; and Chloe Delgadillo had six kills and eight aces.
