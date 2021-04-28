COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's softball team put itself in position to cap this season with the South Central Athletic Conference championship, knocking off Zillah, 5-2, in a semifinal here on Tuesday, April 27.
The Hawks (14-2 record) will play for the 2021 title Saturday at Naches Valley, the only team to have beaten them this season.
Naches was where College Place lost a pair of close games, 9-6 and 11-10, on April 10.
College Place will return to Naches on a 10-game winning streak, including Tuesday's semifinal.
"College Place used great pitching, outstanding defense, and timely hitting to defeat Zillah," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "This was an exciting and fun game to be a part of. It was nice to see both teams come out and play a complete game from start to finish."
The Hawks jumped out to a 4-0 in the first inning and never looked back, as Zoe Hardy pitched another gem.
"Base runners were difficult to come by tonight with both teams recording three hits," Davis said. "We were able to turn ours into four early runs with the help of a couple of early Zillah errors. They struggled just a bit defensively early. It was nice to be able to capitalize and it proved to be the difference in the game.
"After being staked to the early 4-0 lead," he said. "Zoe Hardy continued her strong performances in the pitcher's circle. Zoe was lights out again today. She wasn't quite as dominant in the strikeout column with only seven, but I thought she threw the ball really well.
"She is really starting to settle into a rhythm and is comfortable pounding the strike zone," Davis said. "Zoe was able to limit Zillah to three hits and scatter them throughout the game. I thought she did a good job of staying in total control of the game even when it was trying to speed up a few times.
"When Zillah put the ball in play against us, our defense was able to catch it and throw it," Davis said. "Our four sophomores around the infiield — Hollie Christensen, Jordan Holso, Alondra Gutierrez, and Gabriella Sanchez — played really well today. When we make the routine plays like that we will be tough to beat.
"Zoe Hardy, Ireland Stubblefield and Mayra Campa totaled the three-base hits for the Hawks," he said. "Hardy and Stubblefield had theirs in the first. Ireland Stubblefield was able to score two with an two run single. The Hawks last run came via a sacrifice fly off the bat of Gabriella Sanchez in the fourth."