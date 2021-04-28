COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's baseball team put itself in position to cap this season with the South Central Athletic Conference championship, knocking off Kiona-Benton 14-4 in a semifinal here Tuesday, April 27.
The Hawks (14-2 record) will host the title game Saturday, taking on Connell at 1 p.m. They split a doubleheader at Connell on April 20, with College Place winning the opener, 11-4, before dropping the second game, 12-2.
But the Hawks have since dominated the postseason.
Following a 12-0 rout of Wapato on Saturday, the Hawks rolled over Zillah in their semi.
Jacob Courtney homered as he went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, and Justin McKenzie doubled twice as Colton Hamada, Nick Josifek and Luke Christensen each contributed a pair of hits.
The Hawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, and stayed in front to the end.
Zillah was able to make it a one-run game in the top of the third, but then College Place set the stage for another big rally with hits from McKenzie, Josifek and Christensen before a couple of Leopards errors helped the Hawks up their lead to 8-3.