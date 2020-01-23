COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High is hosting its first Coaches vs. Cancer event during home basketball games against Warden on Friday night.
The event, also known as Suits and Sneakers games, raises funds and awareness in the fight against cancer. The color gold should be worn, and all in attendance may fill in the name of someone they represent in the fight against cancer on cards available at the entrance to the Hawks gym.
Donations may be made to the American Cancere Society, and there is also a donation page at pledgeit.org/cvc20-college-place-high-school-wa, and also at suitsandsneakers.org.
The evening is also Taco Night, a fundraiser for the College Place Latino Club.