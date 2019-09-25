MATTAWA, Wash. — College Place exacted a measure of revenge on Wahluke here Tuesday night in a South Central Athletic Conference Eastern Division prep volleyball match.
The Hawks won 25-20, 19-25, 25-17, 25-22 to improve to 3-1 in league play, 9-5-1 overall, and set the stage for Thursday’s home match against league-leading Connell. The Eagles improved to 3-0 in CBC play and 3-3 overall Tuesday with a victory over Kiona-Benton.
“We lost to Wahluke last year,” College Place coach Angie Potts said of her team’s added incentive here Tuesday. “It was a dogfight, we didn’t play particularly well and we were overconfident, so it was important to us to avenge that loss.
“And I thought the girls played really well.”
Cali Long led the Hawks at the net with 11 kills and chipped in with three digs. Madi Neil was the team’s assist leader with 25, and she also killed three balls. Makayla Thomas had a team-best 33 digs and Zoe Hardy led the way at the service line with five aces.
Susanna Bauman filled her stat line with 13 assists, five digs and two aces. Hollie Christensen put up 11 digs and Hardy and Vanessa Rodriguez added nine digs each. Ellie Christensen recorded eight digs and four kills, and Kristen Lara and Vanessa Carrasco contributed six and five kills, respectively.
Potts likes what she sees from her team so far this season.
“So far I feel like we stand pretty well,” the coach said. “We talk about confidence and working as a team and communicating, and this team doesn’t ever really quit. They find ways to get things done, work hard, are scrappy and they hustle. I can’t ask much from them other than to get better at the little things.”
Nevertheless, Connell will pose a big challenge Thursday.
“They are a tall team no matter who they have on the front row, and we’re going to have to find a way to get around their height,” Potts said. “We have to find ways to get through their blocks or around their blocks or using their blocks if we have to.
“And we have to play good defense, too. We did a great job of running balls down and being in the right positions last night, and we will have to do that again Thursday.”
Wahluke, now 1-2 in league play and 2-2 overall, returns to action Thursday with a league counter at River View High in Finley.