CONNELL, Wash. — Scrambling through the inclement weather to finally resume playing prep volleyball during the coronavirus pandemic, the College Place girls fell to Connell in straight sets (25-15, 25-14, 25-8) here Thursday.
"This was our first match of the shortened season," College Place coach Angie Potts said. "Connell is really tough with some outstanding seniors and with only one practice this week to prepare thanks to the weather we weren't as ready as we should have been. I saw several good things from the girls and we will continue working to improve on the things we need to."
Maddy Neil finished the first College Place match with 12 assists, a kill and five digs, teammate Maeve Thompson made two blocks and two kills, Cali Long was good for five digs, four kills and two aces, Zoe Hardy hustled after six digs, and Hollie Christensen added 12 digs.
Next, the Hawks will play Saturday at Zillah before hosting Wapato on Monday.