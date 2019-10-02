WARDEN, Wash. — After a somewhat sluggish four-set non-league victory at Burbank on Monday, College Place was bit sharper here Tuesday in a South Central Athletic Conference East Division sweep of Warden.
Nevertheless, after defeating the Cougars 25-17 in the opening set the Hawks momentarily lost their edge in the second set and had to fight hard for a 25-23 win. They regained their stride in the third set and prevailed 25-19.
“I’m not sure what happened in the middle one,” College Place coach Angie Potts said. “We made a lot of unforced errors and there might have been a little bit of a lack of focus.
“But I would say we were better than we were Monday when we played well enough to win but that was about it. I think we played more to our level Tuesday and we were able to pull it back together in the third set.”
Zoe Hardy scored a team-best eight kills to go with five digs and a team-leading five serving aces. Susanna Bauman led the way with 18 assists and chipped in with five digs. Cali Long’s nine digs paced the Hawks, and she also managed four kills.
Maeve Thompson and Ellie Christensen led the team in blocking with two each, and they also collected three kills apiece. Madi Neil tallied 15 assists and three kills, and Kristin Lara chipped in with three kills.
The victory hiked College Place’s league record to 4-2 and its season mark to 11-6-1. Warden slid to 1-4 and 1-5 heading into a Thursday league match at Wahluke.
The Hawks, who are in the midst of their homecoming week, won’t see action again until next Monday when they entertain Liberty Christian in a non-league match. College Place returns to league play the following day at Royal.
“Homecoming week is always difficult to stay focused,” Potts said. “So not playing Thursday is probably a good thing.
“We will do our best to keep them focused for the couple of hours that we have them in the gym and then turn them loose to enjoy homecoming.”