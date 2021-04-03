ZILLAH — College Place used 10 hits, excellent pitching and defense, according to coach Corey Davis, to move past Zillah, 18-1, in game one of a South Central Athletic Conference softball doubleheader on Saturday.
The Hawks completed the sweep with a 16-3 victory in game two.
Jordan Holso lofted a two-run home run to left field to open the scoring in the first inning of game one.
That was all sophomore pitcher Zoe Hardy would need. She allowed just two hits in four innings and struck out eight.
"The Hawks were able to use a ten-run second inning to put the game out of reach," Davis said. "That inning was highlighted by a grand slam off Hardy's bat.
"Overall I was very pleased with how we came out in game one," Davis said. "Obviously we hit the ball well throughout the lineup, but the part that pleased me the most was the clean game we played. As I told the girls after the game, if we can only walk one and make zero errors we are going to win a lot of games. That's what we were able to do."
College Place was able to use a balanced lineup to pound out 15 hits and put 16 runs on the board in game two of the twin bill, Davis said. The Hawks offense was paced by Jordan Holso and Mayra Campa with four hits apiece, Davis said.
Hardy fanned fourteen and scattered six hits. Defensively the Hawks were able to play another clean game, Davis said.