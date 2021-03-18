COLLEGE PLACE — The next high school volleyball match here Saturday, March 20, will be for the South Central Athletic Conference league championship with College Place hosting Connell at 11 a.m.
The Hawks earned their ticket to the title game here Wednesday with a convincing victory over Naches Valley, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17, in their semifinal.
College Place (11-2 record) will host the league championship on a four-match winning streak, its last setback coming at the hands of Naches Valley in straight sets here March 1.
“The first time we played Naches, we lost, and I’ve always felt like we could have played better,” Hawks coach Angie Potts said. “Tonight the girls showed that they wanted to avenge that loss and make a statement.
“They covered the floor well on defense, played aggressive on offense, served their targets, and never let up,” Potts added. “Just as I have been, I’m so proud of this team and the way they play together.”
Connell, meanwhile, knocked off La Salle in straight sets at home Wednesday.
College Place secured home-court advantage throughout the playoffs by finishing the regular season in first place.
The semifinal victory here Wednesday not only extended the Hawks winning streak to four in a row, it also added to the glow of Senior Night at College Place. Spectators were allowed to attend under new COVID-19 rules.
“Tonight was a great night to recognize our seniors, and the atmosphere was fantastic,” Potts said. “We will miss Maddy (Neil), Crystal (Rowley), Emily (Jerald), Savannah (Scruggs), and Cali (Long).”
Seniors were instrumental to the win Wednesday.
Neil finished the match with four kills and 32 assists, as Long added 10 kills, six digs and two aces.
College Place also had Maeve Thompson with four kills, five aces and two blocks, Hollie Christensen making seven digs, Wren Dawson on four kills, three aces, 13 digs and three blocks, Zoe Hardy with 13 kills and 11 digs.
The Hawks now prepare for a rematch with Connell.
College Place captured its first-ever volleyball victory over Connell at home on March 6, defeating the Eagles in four sets.
“We still have work to do,” Potts said. “Saturday will be tough, but we’re looking forward to it.”