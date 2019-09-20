KENNEWICK — College Place swept River View, 25-19, 25-18, 25-9, here on Thursday in their South Central Athletic Conference prep volleyball match.
The Hawks (8-5-1 overall, 2-1 in the league) got back in the win column after falling in straight sets to Kiona-Benton on Tuesday in College Place.
“The girls bounced back pretty well from that tough loss to Ki-Be,” Hawks coach Angie Potts said. “We were a completely different team. They hustled after every ball and worked really hard together at keeping it in, something that we weren’t doing so well on Tuesday. This time, we weren’t letting the ball just drop. Our communication was better, our energy was better. We were a completely different team.”
College Place looks for more magic on the road Tuesday, when the Hawks go to Wahluke for more SCAC action starting at 6:30 p.m.
“We’re feeling pretty good right now,” Potts said. “River View was playing scrappy, and it was good for us to have it out with them. Wahluke plays a similar style, with a strength on keep the ball in. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
A number of the Hawks stepped up against River View.
Madi Neil finished the match with five kills, five assists and two aces, Cali Long talled a pair of kills and five digs, Makayla Thomas hustled after 19 digs and served three aces, Zoe Hardy was good for seven digs, four kills and four aces, Susanna Bauman made five digs and four assists.
College Place also had Vanessa Carrasco scoring three kills, Vanessa Rodriguez serving five aces, Maeve Thompson notching four kills, and Hollie Christensen making seven digs.