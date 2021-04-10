ZILLAH, Wash. — College Place dominated its high school tennis meets here Friday, April 9, with the boys and girls winning every match against Zillah.
The College Place girls team picked up a 5-0 win.
Sumi Leavell knocked off Talani Oliver 6-0, 6-0, the doubles team of Kelli Meza and Genesis Martinez used tiebreakers to win 7-5, 7-5, and Zillah forfeited the other three matches.
"Sumi’s athleticism and hard work show through whenever she plays," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "She kept her rival from Zillah on her toes with well placed shots and and hard serves.
"First doubles team, Kelli Meza and Genesis Martinez also got the win today," Ferraro said. "They had a tough battle against their Zillah challenger.
"They went game for game until both the first and second sets ended in tie break wins for the Hawk players."
Meanwhile, the College Place boys team came away with a 4-0 win.
Singles play saw Camden Morris defeat Coy Crowther 6-2, 6-1, and Gabe Fazzari edge Devin Heilman 7-5, 6-3, while Zillah forfeited a pair of doubles matches.
"First boys single, Camden Munns, made short work of his opponent from Zillah today," Ferraro said. "Camden played deep and made strategic runs to the net for the point.
"Second boys single, Gabe Fazzari, worked hard for his victory today, with a tie break win on the first set and a 6-3 finish," Ferraro said. "Gabe had to keep his Zillah challenger moving with smart placement of the ball to maintain his edge."