COLLEGE PLACE — Colton Hamada and Carter Schreindl combined to pitch a no-hitter for College Place, and then teammate Jacob Courtney homered, tripled and doubled with five runs batted in as the Hawks routed La Salle twice for 10-0 and 12-2 victories in their high school baseball doubleheader here Tuesday, April 6.
Hamada started the first game for College Place (6-0 record), working the first four innings with the only La Salle base runners getting on via a couple of walks.
Schreindl the closed out the game with a 1-2-3 fifth, as a 10-0 College Place lead called for the mercy rule.
Nick Josifek and Trenton Hutchins had both gone 2-for-3 with three runs batted in, and the hot College Placelineup also had multi-hit performances from Courtney and Schreindl.
The Hawks took the lead in the second inning with a run, added another in the third, and then exploded for eight in the fourth.
Courtney tripled and doubled from the lead-off spot in the order, but he was far from done.
The second game saw Courtney rip three more extra-hits as College Place mounted a 10-0 lead after only three innings.
College Place looks to stay hot Saturday when the Hawks play at Naches Valley High.