Cashmere 43, College Place 19

Cashmere;13;21;9;0;—;43

CP;0;7;0;12;—19

Cashmere — Javi Reyna 24-yard pass from Sam Phillips (kick good).

Cashmere — Nate Phillips 10-yard pass from Sam Phillips (run fail).

Cashmere — Dominic Harrington 26-yard pass from Sam Phillips (kick good).

Cashmere — Brooks Elliot 50-yard pass from Sam Phillips (kick good).

CP — Tanner Schreindl 89-yard kickoff return (kick good).

Cashmere — Brooks Elliot 37-yard pass from Sam Phillips (kick good)

Cashmere — Nicholas Josifek sacked 14 yards for safety.

Cashmere — Brooks Elliot 24-yard pass from Sam Phillips (kick good).

CP — Nicholas Josifek 4-yard run (pass fail).

CP — Tanner Schreindl 83-yard pass from Nicholas Josifek (run fail).

Cashmere; CP

First downs;17;9

Rushes/yards;20-84;23-76

Passing yards;350;212

Passes (att-comp-int);34-24-2;17-9-1

Punts;2;5

Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-0

Penalties-yards;8-100;11-75

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Cashmere: Hunter McCabe 8-7, n/a (#40) 2-18, Landon Provo 6-24, Sam Phillips 2-11, Brooks Elliot 2-22; CP: Rene Sanchez 2-0, Riley mOYER 4-17, Nicholas Josifek 10-64, Brandon Nielsen 1-(-3), Tanner Schreindl 4-(-5), Noel Barajas 1-(-4)Davis Fry 1-7.

PASSING — Cashmere: Sam Phillips 34-24-2. CP: Riley Moyer 3-2-0, Nicholas Josifek 8-6-1.

RECEIVING — Cashmere: Brooks Elliot 5-114, Nate Phillips 7-75, Dominic Harrington 4-66, Javi Reyna 5-49, n/a (#40) 1-7; CP: Tanner Schreindl 5-178, Eli Richards 1-32, Matt Vera 1-2, Brandon Nielson 2-0.