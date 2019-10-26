Cashmere 43, College Place 19
Cashmere;13;21;9;0;—;43
CP;0;7;0;12;—19
Cashmere — Javi Reyna 24-yard pass from Sam Phillips (kick good).
Cashmere — Nate Phillips 10-yard pass from Sam Phillips (run fail).
Cashmere — Dominic Harrington 26-yard pass from Sam Phillips (kick good).
Cashmere — Brooks Elliot 50-yard pass from Sam Phillips (kick good).
CP — Tanner Schreindl 89-yard kickoff return (kick good).
Cashmere — Brooks Elliot 37-yard pass from Sam Phillips (kick good)
Cashmere — Nicholas Josifek sacked 14 yards for safety.
Cashmere — Brooks Elliot 24-yard pass from Sam Phillips (kick good).
CP — Nicholas Josifek 4-yard run (pass fail).
CP — Tanner Schreindl 83-yard pass from Nicholas Josifek (run fail).
Cashmere; CP
First downs;17;9
Rushes/yards;20-84;23-76
Passing yards;350;212
Passes (att-comp-int);34-24-2;17-9-1
Punts;2;5
Fumbles-lost;1-1;2-0
Penalties-yards;8-100;11-75
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Cashmere: Hunter McCabe 8-7, n/a (#40) 2-18, Landon Provo 6-24, Sam Phillips 2-11, Brooks Elliot 2-22; CP: Rene Sanchez 2-0, Riley mOYER 4-17, Nicholas Josifek 10-64, Brandon Nielsen 1-(-3), Tanner Schreindl 4-(-5), Noel Barajas 1-(-4)Davis Fry 1-7.
PASSING — Cashmere: Sam Phillips 34-24-2. CP: Riley Moyer 3-2-0, Nicholas Josifek 8-6-1.
RECEIVING — Cashmere: Brooks Elliot 5-114, Nate Phillips 7-75, Dominic Harrington 4-66, Javi Reyna 5-49, n/a (#40) 1-7; CP: Tanner Schreindl 5-178, Eli Richards 1-32, Matt Vera 1-2, Brandon Nielson 2-0.