COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School and Kiona-Benton split their boys and girls tennis meets here Monday, April 12.
Weather made for a rough day, but College Place took the girls meet 4-1 while Ki-Be bested the boys action 4-1.
The College Place girls dominated singles play, and took two of three doubles matches.
"The College Place Hawks girls varsity tennis team did an outstanding job," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Both No. 1 and No. 2 singles players Sumi Leavell and Tiana Tran won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
"The first doubles team, Kelli Meza and Genesis Martinez split sets with their opponents and came back strong in the third set it a 6-4 victory," she said. "Third girls doubles team, both first year players, Kat Avila and Aubrey Castillo battled hard to win their set.
"They finished their first set with a come back will of 7-5," Ferraro added. "The second set was equally close right up to the end, they finished it with a 6-4 win.
"All of these athletes competed well tonight and showed their metal against both adversary and weather."
Meanwhile, the only College Place victory in the boys meet came from Gabe Fazzari in No. 2 singles.
"The College Place boys varsity tennis team had a rough go of it tonight," Ferraro said. "All of the boys showed grit and talent out on the courts, but need to work on consistency. This will come as most of the team is first- and second-year players.
"Sophomore Gabe Fazzari had a great game tonight," she said. "He came on strong from the beginning, analyzing and taking advantage of every weakness in his opponent.
"Gabe keeps working hard and getting better throughout the season," Ferraro added. "He won his match 6-0, 6-1."
The Hawks are back on the courts at Naches Valley on Wednesday, April 14.