ZILLAH — The College Place baseball team skunked Zillah, 13-0, in a South Central Athletic Conference game on Saturday, April 16.
Jacob Courtney, Matt Vera and an athlete nicknamed "The Fridge" connected for two hits apiece, and Nick Josifek had three runs batted in for the Hawks.
Courtney got College Place on the board with a two-run single in the first inning.
Vera, Josifek, Jesse Mink, and Colton Hamada produced RBIs in the third inning for the Hawks.
The Fridge pitched a five-inning, three-hitter and struck out six for College Place.
Next up for the Hawks is a non-league game at Mac-Hi on Tuesday at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.