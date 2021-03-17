COLLEGE PLACE — The Hawks sent their seniors out with their final South Central Athletic Conference football game on Tuesday nigh, March 17, with a 30-0 shutout of Kiona-Benton.
And they made a little history doing it.
"It was a good win for us, it was our first win against Ki-Be in school history," College Place coach Donald Ponds said. "It was one of those things where we've played them close before, and finally got over the hump."
The Hawks led 21-0 at halftime and cruised to the victory.
"Wee had a game plan of running the ball and controlling the clock," Ponds said. "We have an Air Raid-type offense, but if we find success running the ball we're going to keep the ball on the ground.
"We'll use our strengths to help us be successfull, and that we did."
Rene Sanchez racked up 115 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for the Hawks, while Nick Josifek tallied 80 yards and a rushing TD on 12 carries.
Josifek also connected with Matt Vera for a touchdown bomb in the game.
"Defensively, it was a perfect game for us on all levels," Ponds said. "The D-line did its job, and allowed others to make plays."
College Place forced five Ki-Be turnovers, with Josifek picking a ball and causing a fumble.
"Nick Josifek, to me, played the best game anybody has played both ways for us," Ponds said. "Joel Brown, Tice Hiner and our secondary played lights out. We were ballhawking on defense.
"They're (Ki-Be) a physical team, and we preached being physical," he said. "In the second quarter, when we wer up 21-0, you could see we wore them down. They had a little fight left, but we wore them down."
On special teams, Ezequiel Lara hit a school-record-tying 38-yard field goal.
"It was a collective team effort, I'm very proud of the boys," Ponds said. "To me, this game was one of the most impressive games we've played in my time here. The boys played really hard, and it was an overall team win.
"We won it on offense, we won it on defense and we won it on special teams. I couldn't be prouder."
The Hawks, 2-2 on the season, face Wapato for the second time this season at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, in Wapato.
College Place handed Wapato a 35-0 shellacking in the season opener, but Ponds expects a tougher game in the season finale.
"We know what our first game was like, and we have to have the same approach," he said. "It's a short week, we'll rest today (Wednesday) and then get back to work.
"Wapato has gotten better, they're going to come out and play."
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.