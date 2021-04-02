TOPPENISH, Wash. — College Place High School boys and girls together won 14 events here Thursday, April 1, in a four-team track and field meet.
Hawks coaches reported 65 personal records, and the boys came away with a team victory.
Joshua Courtney bested the boys 800-meter run and 3,200, teammate Elisha Durand added wins in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, Alexander Smith topped shot put and discus, and Jio Herrera nabbed the 1,600.
Durand and Herrera also joined Edgar Chavez and Cameron Howard for a victory in the 4x400 relay.
Meanwhile, Madilyn Neil led the College Place girls with victories in the 100 hurdles and the triple jump.
Neil was also part of a triumphant 4x400 relay with Alexis Fadness, Emma Darnold and Lauren Green.
Fadness added a win in the girls 3,200, as did Mya Adams the long jump, and Lena Weaver in the 300 hurdles.