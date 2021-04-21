CONNELL, Wash. — College Place and Connell split a high school baseball doubleheader here Tuesday, April 20, with the visiting Hawks taking the opener 11-4 before losing the second game 12-2.
College Place (12-2 record) saw its four-game winning streak come to an end as Connell took the nightcap, but Carter Schreindl finished the day with five hits and three runs batted in for the Hawks.
Their victory in the opener featured a Matt Vera home run.
Connell dominated the second game, mounting a 9-0 lead after only two innings.