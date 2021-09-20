LEWISTON — College Place took 46 runners to Lewiston for the Asotin XC Invitational on Saturday, with many harriers setting personal records.
Hawks sophomore Chloe Svilich demolished her previous 5-kilometer best time by more than three and a half minutes, as she led the Hawks' girls' team in a time of 21:54, College Place coach Darin Durand said.
Senior Lauren Green rebounded after rolling her ankle in the first 200 meters of the race, and recorded a PR time 23:34.
Sophomore Alexis Fadness "has been steadily getting back to great form, and her race effort solidified that," Durand said, as she finished in a PR time of 23:47.
College Place juniors Lena Weaver and Jera Bjornberg rounded out the top 5 and also recorded PR times, Weaver in 24:57 and Bjornberg in 28:29.
"Our girls team really set a great tone for our high school runners today," Durand said. "I’m delighted with their effort and their early season success.
"All boys varsity runners posted huge PRs today, as well as many JV boys," he said.
The Hawks boys were led by sophomore Jio Herrera, who finished second in a time of 16:13.
Senior Josh Courtney finished fourth in a time of 16:37, and a mass of four Hawks finished together to round out the Hawks scoring. Seniors Conner Hawkins (18:04), Azaiah Garcia (18:06) and Max Wilwand (18:09), were joined by junior Jake Courtney (18:07).
"Max did a lot of work for our pack of runners throughout the race by surging and pulling the others along," Durand said. "In the JV race, sophomore Zeke Durand had over a three-minute PR to finish in a time of 18:13, and third place overall.
"It was really encouraging to see our Sager Middle School runners shine with their outstanding performances over the 2.5K course," he said. "We’ve got a solid core of Sager runners and the future is bright for them. Eighth graders Birtukan Durand (10:08), Lucinda Weaver (10:27) and Kasen Armes (11:03) led the way for the Raiders."
College Place travels to Connell for their annual invitational on Saturday.
"The famous Connell hill is always a favorite for our runners," Durand said.
