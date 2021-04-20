CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's softball team routed Connell twice in a doubleheader here Monday, April 19, taking the opener 19-1 before winning the second game 18-7.
Both games ended early with the mercy rule, but Gabriella Sanchez still finished the day with five hits to pace a high-scoring attach by the Hawks (10-2 record).
Meanwhile, Zoe Hardy paved the way for College Place with four dominant innings from the pitching circle in the first game as Connell mustered just one hit without a walk.
Hardy then followed with another complete-game performance.
The Hawks will next play Wednesday, when they host La Salle.
College Place came away from the Monday sweep with plenty of positives.
"College Place was able to take advantage of the free passes and some timely hitting to move past Connell 19-1 in game one of Monday's SCAC conference doubleheader," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "The Hawks were able to get some timely hits. Zoe Hardy, Gabriella Sanchez, and Hollie Christensen each had two hits for the Hawks in game one. Jordan Holso and Jenna Hill also had hits in the first game. Holso's was a two run single and Hill's was a three run triple to cap the six run first inning.
"Defensively we could have been cleaner," Davis said. "It was nice to be able to score some runs to help offset a few of the defensive miscues. We will get to work and get those taken care of.
"Zoe was pretty strong again tonight," Davis said. "Especially in the first game, giving up just the one run on one hit. This was the third game in a row where she didn't walk anyone. That is so important. Forcing teams to string together hits to score is essential to our success.
"Right now we are doing a good job of limiting the freebies and making teams get two to three hits in a row to score," Davis said. "I couldn't be prouder of the way we are currently doing that."
The second game was another dominating performance.
"This game was all offense for College Place," Davis said. "After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning College Place scored seven runs in the second inning and then never looked back in the second game of today's doubleheader.
"It was nice to bounce back and get ourselves in a close ball game," Davis said. "We haven't played a lot of those this year, and the two we have played, we came out on the short end of the scoreboard. So, playing in one tonight and coming out victorious was nice to see.
"As coaches we have really been preaching to the girls to come out and be the aggressor from the first pitch," Davis said. "We were very aggressive at the plate tonight. Twenty hits is great, but what was really great was how many balls we were able to barrel up tonight. It seemed like we were hitting the ball hard up and down the lineup. When we swing the bats like that, we are going to be pretty tough to beat.
"Ireland Stubblefield led the offensive attack for CP with four hits and three RBI," Davis said. "Gabriella Sanchez, Alondra Gutierrez, and Jordan Holso pitched in with three hits each. All three had two singles and a double resulting in two RBI's each. Zoe Hardy, Grace Casagrande, and Jenna Hill each had two hits for College Place. Hardy and Casagrande also had a pair of RBI each. Hollie Christensen picked up the last College Place safety on the day.
"It isn't often when a team pounds out twenty hits in a game," Davis said. "You have to tip your cap to the girls paying off the work they have been doing in practice. We have been working hard on getting some better swings and really looking for pitches we can drive. We were able to get on some balls pretty good today.
"Zoe Hardy again went the distance in the second game in the circle for College Place," Davis said. "She wasn't quite as sharp as she was in game one, but she still did a good job of battling and keeping Connell out of the big inning. There were a couple of times where it appeared they might really have a shot at a rally and each time she was able to bear down and come up with some key outs.
"I still think her command of the strike zone is allowing her to throw so well right now," Davis said. "Tonight she only had one base on balls and one hit batter. Saturday, she only had one walk.
"For a high school game, that is outstanding and will almost always put a team in a great spot to come out on top," Davis said. "If she keeps throwing the ball this way, she will be a real force."