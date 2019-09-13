COLLEGE PLACE— College Place’s volleyball team rolled through Royal on its way to a straight-set victory in Thursday’s South Central Athletic Conference league opener.
The Hawks won the match 25-22, 25-7, 25-15.
Royal kept the first set tight, but College Place closed out the victory.
“They never let up, they never got down,” Hawk’s coach Angie Potts said. “They kept playing even when they were struggling in the first set.”
And it showed.
The Hawks started the second set off strong behind Madilyn Neil’s serve to win the first five points.
College Place senior Makayla Thomas finished the set by serving the final 10 points to clinch the easy set win.
In the third set, Royal fought back with some good rallies, but College Place ended up pulling away for the 10-point victory.
The Hawks next play in a tournament in Yakima today.