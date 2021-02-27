BENTON CITY, Wash. — Kiona-Benton won the first set, 25-22, but College Place took the next three in a row (27-25, 25-11, 25-13) to finished with a tremendous victory in their prep volleyball match here Saturday.
"This is first time we've ever beaten Ki-Be so the girls are pretty excited," Haks coach Angie Potts said.
Maddy Neil finished with 32 assists, four kills and seven digs for the Hawks (4-1 record), while teammate Cali Long was good for five kills and 15 digs.
Maeve Thompson gave College Place another three kills and five aces, Hollie Christensen added 23 digs, Crystal Rowley made 13 digs, Wren Dawson had eight kills and 11 digs, Emily Jerald scored five kills, and Mya Adams tallied 11 of them.
The win required College Place to overcome a rough start.
"The Ki-Be Bears came out ready to play in the first set," Potts said. "We knew they would be tough and play scrappy defense.
"We had trouble finding holes in their defense for the first two sets and played to conservatively," Potts explained. "We had to many unforced errors and needed to make some adjustments with our hitting and defense."
However, the Hawks kept their composure.
"The second set was a battle the entire time, and the last two points swung our way on Ki-Be errors," Potts said. "During the third and fourth sets we used the energy and momentum we gained in set 2, and played more aggressive."
The Hawks are back at it Monday, when they host Naches Valley at 6:30 p.m.