COLLEGE PLACE — La Salle went hitless while College Place High School’s softball team went on a scoring spree here Wednesday, April 21, for a pair of 19-0 victories in their doubleheader.
Both games were over after three innings due to the mercy rule, with Zoe Hardy and Gabrielle Sanchez pitching the back-to-back no-hitters for College Place (12-2 record).
“It was good day to get everyone in the game,” Hawks coach Corey Davis said. “We went in with a goal of taking care of business, but getting everyone some time while still getting ready for postseason play. We were able to do that tonight.”
College Place advances to postseason play as the No. 2 seed, and will host a playoff Saturday at 1 p.m. The opponent is yet to be determined.
The Hawks will be coming off a dominating performance here Wednesday.
“The first game of the double header was filled with many walks,” Davis said. “College Place was able to use those walks and and some timely hits to score early and often in the shortened game.
“Zoe Hardy led the way offensively for the Hawks with three hits, including a double and two triples, and five runs batted in,” Davis said. “Mayra Campa also had a three-run double in the home half of the first inning. Mia Sanchez had the last College Place hit with a double in the bottom of the second.
“Zoe Hardy went the distance in the circle for College Place,” he said. “She was able to force La Salle to go nine up and nine down.”
The Hawks attack continued in the second game.
“Game two was much like the first, where College Place was able to capitalize on walks with a few timely hits to take down La Salle in South Central Athletic Conference softball action,” Davis said.
“Fourteen runs in the first inning was all the Hawks needed, but they scored five more in the second inning of the shortened contest.
The Hawks notched six hits in the game.
“Ireland Stubblefield led the way with two singles,” Davis said. “Gabriella Sanchez had a two-run single, Mayra Campa and Alondra Gutierrez had an RBI single, and Marissa Long checked in with the last College Place Hit with a single of her own.
“Gabriella Sanchez went the distance in the circle in game two,” Davis said.