COLLEGE PLACE — College Place’s baseball team opened the season with an 11-7 victory over Tri-Cities Prep on the Hawks’ field on Tuesday, March 15.
Led by junior captain Jacob Courtney, College Place outhit the Jaguars, 12-6.
The Hawks scored three runs in each of the third, fourth and sixth innings to pace the victory.
Courtney went 3-for-4 at the plate with three singles, scoring four runs.
He also struck out four Tri-Cities Prep batters in three innings of work on the mound.
College Place seniors Riley Moyer, Colton Hamada and Danner Willis each had 2 RBIs.
Hamada also struck out four Jaguars in 2 1/3 innings pitched, Draeden Queen had a strikeout in 2/3s of an inning, and Doss Hayden had a K in an inning on the mound.
The Hawks next open South Central Athletic Conference play against La Salle in College Place for a twin bill on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
