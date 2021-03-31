COLLEGE PLACE — College Place’s baseball team opened its season with a twin bill rout of visiting Wapato on Tuesday, March 30.
The Hawks made quick work of the Wolves in the opener, 27-0, and followed with a 13-0 victory.
Nick Josifek led College Place by driving in six runs in the opener going 2-for-3 at the plate, including a second-inning home run.
The Hawks scored five first-inning runs, 12 in the second, nine in the third and closed their offensive onslaught with a fourth-inning run.
Justin McKenzie, Carter Schreindl, Trenton Hutchins, Josifek, Colton Hamada and Justin McKenzie all drove in runs during the big second inning.
McKenzie also got the win on the mound for College Place, throwing a no-hitter over four innings, striking out nine Wolves and walking one.
The Hawks had 14 hits in the game, as McKenzie, Josifek, Jacob Courtney and Schreindl all had multiple hits.
In the nightcap, Courtney went 4-for-4, including doubles in the second and third innings.
College Place scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth as the game ended via the mercy rule.
Hawks had nine hits in the game, with Courtney and Hamada each getting multiple hits.
Courtney also went three innings on the mound for College Place, striking out eight Wolves.
The Hawks next go to Zillah for a twin bill on Saturday, April 3.