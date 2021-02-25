COLLEGE PLACE — One season after falling to La Salle in the 2019 prep volleyball district tournament, College Place got a little revenge in their rematch here Wednesday.
The 2021 Hawks won a closely contest first set, 25-22, and then completed a sweep of La Salle with 25-10 and 25-16 wins.
College Place improved its record to 3-1.
“The first set was a tight one, but we were able to capitalize on a couple of La Salle errors to win it,” Hawks coach Angie Potts said. “After that, the girls confidence increased and they played fantastic.
“We got beat by La Salle last year in the district tournament, so it was nice to get this win over a traditionally strong program,” she said.
Maddy Neil finished the match with 26 assists, three kills, two aces and seven digs for College Place, while teammate Cali Long had nine kills and 12 digs.
Maeve Thompson gave the Hawks another six kills, Hollie Christensen hustled after 11 digs, Crystal Rowley made eight digs, Wren Dawson added five kills, 10 aces and 15 digs, and Mya Adams was good for three kills and two blocks, while Grace Casagrande scored two more kills for College Place.
The Hawks next play Saturday at Kiona-Benton starting at noon.