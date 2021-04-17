COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's baseball team made short work of Kiona-Benton with a pair of lopsided wins shortened by the mercy rule here Saturday, April 17.

The Hawks (11-1 record) took the opener 12-1, and the second game 13-1, both ending midway through the fifth inning.

Carter Schreindl finished the sweep 4-for-7 with four runs batted in, teammate Matt Vera doubled twice with three RBI, Justin McKenzie doubled and singled and had four RBI.

McKenzie also pitched the first game, limiting Ki-Be to one unearned run while chalking up three strikeouts without a walk.

Schreindl then followed with five strong innings in the nightcap, recording four strikeouts without a walk.

The Hawks will next play Tuesday at Connell.

