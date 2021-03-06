COLLEGE PLACE — Getting another shot against Connell here Saturday, the College Place prep volleyball team made history.
Two weeks after opening this season with a 3-0 loss at Connell, the Hawks took the rematch (25-13, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19).
"This marks the first time College Place has topped Connell, and it was a big win," Hawks coach Angie Potts said. "Last year, we lost (to Connell) in five. And this year, we opened with Connell, but we didn't play the way we're capable of playing.
"Today, the girls showed how tough they are," Potts added. "They fought hard, never got down, and everyone made positive contributions."
Maddy Neil ended up with 46 assists and four kills in the College Place attack, teammate Cali Long put up 10 kills, four aces and nine digs, Maeve Thompson tallied seven kills and two blocks.
The Hawks also had Hollie Christensen chipping in 12 digs, Crystal Rowley with seven digs, Wren Dawson adding four kills and seven digs, Mya Adams with four kills, and Zoe Hardy was good on 22 kills and 10 digs.
"Connell is big with several girls who are 6 foot, so we spent a lot of practice time over the last two days focusing on defense, looking at possible adjustments we might need to make," Potts said. "We had our hitters practicing against a big block."
The match was even after Connell took the second set, but College Place bounce back.
"These girls made every adjustment we needed to make without missing a beat," Potts said. "We changed from a 5-1 offense to a 6-2 mid-set during sets 2 and 3 so we could put a little more size in our front row, and they made the change like it was something we had done all year.
"When they got to the gym this morning, they said they were mentally ready, and boy were they."
The Hawks will be back in action Monday, when they host Zillah.