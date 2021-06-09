COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High's cross country team is having a fundraiser to test fitness levels with a 1-mile race against the clock at the Hawks' track.
The three-week racing series, running June 15, 22 and 29, is for all ages with raffle prizes after each race. Those ages 10 and above will run the 1-mile race against the clock, with 10 and under running 800 meters.
No pre-registration is required. Check-in is at 6 p.m., with flighted races beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $5 per runner per week, with a $20 family rate for up to six runners.